Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Up 440.9% in June

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 440.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DDF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,069. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.