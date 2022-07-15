Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Down 0.4%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.26. 134,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 345,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

DESP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $517.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $112.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

