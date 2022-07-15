Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target to €2.50

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.00 ($3.00) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELROF. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.60) to €3.30 ($3.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elior Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of ELROF stock remained flat at $2.85 on Friday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.