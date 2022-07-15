Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target to GBX 250

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 270 ($3.21) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 245 ($2.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.70. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,041.67. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($3.69).

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.69), for a total value of £264,137.50 ($314,150.21). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £19,991.70 ($23,777.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,923 shares of company stock worth $2,043,521.

About Spirent Communications (Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.