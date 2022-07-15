Dev Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $293.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $249,449.57 and approximately $293.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

