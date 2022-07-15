Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.55) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.09) to GBX 4,700 ($55.90) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($55.90) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $172.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.