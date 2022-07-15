Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Tops $97,569.24

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $97,569.24 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,741.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.36 or 0.05893252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00248405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00669210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00071895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.15 or 0.00506964 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,200,146 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.