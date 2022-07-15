Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Increased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.72% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $36,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

