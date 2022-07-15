Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -10.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $406.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,346,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 344,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,210,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 268,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 238,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.