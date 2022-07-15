Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have $59.20 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65.

About Domino's Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

