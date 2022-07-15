Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have $59.20 target price on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65.
