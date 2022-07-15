Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €52.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) received a €52.70 ($52.70) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DRW3 stock traded down €0.40 ($0.40) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €50.50 ($50.50). 14,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The firm has a market cap of $434.30 million and a P/E ratio of 27.01. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €45.45 ($45.45) and a fifty-two week high of €78.20 ($78.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.13.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

