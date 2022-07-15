DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) PT Lowered to GBX 378

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 378 ($4.50) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.28) to GBX 340 ($4.04) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.11) to GBX 420 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $3.39 on Monday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

