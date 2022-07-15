Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dufry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Dufry Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,501. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Dufry Company Profile
Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.
Further Reading
