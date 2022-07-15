Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.005 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Duke Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

