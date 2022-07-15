DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.40) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €25.04 ($25.04) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.62 ($23.62) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($41.88). The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.44.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

