Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $9.85 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,303,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.