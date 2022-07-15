Dynex Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

