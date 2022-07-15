Dynex Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.
Shares of DX stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,729 shares of company stock worth $151,058. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
