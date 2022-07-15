E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) PT Lowered to €12.50

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on E.On from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on E.On from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on E.On from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.11 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

