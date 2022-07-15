Echo45 Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 179,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.2 %

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,305. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

