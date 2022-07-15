Echo45 Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 367,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 102,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.14. 179,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,426,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.