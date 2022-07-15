Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 130,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,263,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.52.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

