Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Echo45 Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $589.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,608. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $622.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

