Egoras (EGR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $734,716.00

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Egoras has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Egoras has traded flat against the dollar. One Egoras coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051852 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001890 BTC.
About Egoras
Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras. The official website for Egoras is egoras.com. Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Egoras Coin Trading
