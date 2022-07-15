EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 390.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,008,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EHVVF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 367,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,999. EHAVE has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical psychedelics and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

