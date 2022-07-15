Einsteinium Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $8,291.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00025869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00248309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,706,391 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

