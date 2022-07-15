Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Trading Up 1.5 %

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 12,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period.

