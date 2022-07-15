Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECIFY. HSBC downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.10 on Monday. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

