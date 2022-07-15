Electroneum Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $56.44 million and $170,076.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,924,051,710 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

