EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.6 %

EME traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.17. 150,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $111.92. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,077 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,088,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

