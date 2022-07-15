Emmerson (LON:EML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON EML opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.08) on Monday. Emmerson has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £64.55 million and a P/E ratio of -23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.39.

Get Emmerson alerts:

About Emmerson (Get Rating)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.