Emmerson (LON:EML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON EML opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.08) on Monday. Emmerson has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £64.55 million and a P/E ratio of -23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.39.
About Emmerson (Get Rating)
