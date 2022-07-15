Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EPCFF opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Empiric Student Property has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $1.19.
About Empiric Student Property (Get Rating)
