ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Price Target Lowered to €17.80 at Barclays

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €18.20 ($18.20) to €17.80 ($17.80) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($18.90) to €19.60 ($19.60) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $9.28 on Thursday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.3814 dividend. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

