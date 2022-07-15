Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.25 price objective on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.15.

TSE:EDR opened at C$4.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$3.77 and a one year high of C$7.49. The company has a market cap of C$771.77 million and a PE ratio of 45.22.

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke bought 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,032,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,038,564.71.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

