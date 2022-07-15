Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

