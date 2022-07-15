Energi Hits 1-Day Volume of $176,535.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $25.49 million and approximately $176,535.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00094296 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00286766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00042428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 54,565,450 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

