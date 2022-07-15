Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.66

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.66 and last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 1251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

