EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Up 1.6%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 14,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 50,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.81.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave ( CVE:ENW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EnWave Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.