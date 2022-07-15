Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Trading 0% Higher

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. 315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.