Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $24.87 on Monday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $785,096.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

