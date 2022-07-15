Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 15th (AANNF, AAT, ABG, ABMD, ABT, ACAD, ACI, ADI, ADM, AEO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 15th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €7.60 ($7.60) to €5.00 ($5.00).

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $25.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $195.00.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $134.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $167.00.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($31.28) to GBX 2,560 ($30.45). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($35.68) to GBX 1,750 ($20.81). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($95.00) to €84.00 ($84.00).

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00).

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.33). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $95.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $99.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $253.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $220.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $185.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC to $195.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $135.00.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $158.00 to $127.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$24.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.11) to GBX 400 ($4.76). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $5.00 to $2.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $12.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $200.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.11) to GBX 870 ($10.35). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($47.57) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 610 ($7.25). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $272.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $59.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $293.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $190.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $194.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 530 ($6.30). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 530 ($6.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $189.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $47.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$114.50 to C$112.50.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$120.00.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $39.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $39.00 to $21.00.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $19.00.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank to C$112.50.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$120.00 to C$96.00.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$120.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$185.00 to C$158.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $93.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$158.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($59.00) to €46.00 ($46.00).

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $113.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $79.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $59.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $362.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $458.00 to $440.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $435.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $450.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $84.00.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $87.00 to $81.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $400.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $410.00 to $378.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 290 ($3.45). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($3.75) to GBX 240 ($2.85). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $93.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €52.70 ($52.70) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($26.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $60.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.50 ($18.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 23 ($0.27) to GBX 21 ($0.25). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $42.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.50 ($12.50).

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 200 to SEK 165.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.50 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $15.00 to $11.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $270.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $125.00.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $0.75. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $66.00 to $55.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $77.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €44.00 ($44.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $223.00 to $198.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $122.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $145.00 to $135.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $42.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $20.00.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $8.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.10 to $11.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €94.00 ($94.00) to €88.00 ($88.00).

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $421.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $12.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $273.00 to $212.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €67.00 ($67.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,430 ($17.01) to GBX 1,175 ($13.97). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $30.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 109 to SEK 107.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 470 ($5.59) to GBX 380 ($4.52). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $290.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $40.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $195.00.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $183.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $15.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $154.00 to $153.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $162.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $125.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $65.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $375.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $437.00 to $344.00.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 790 ($9.40). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €92.00 ($92.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($120.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $20.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $50.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $325.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $24.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$27.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$27.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $222.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $19.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $460.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $612.00 to $448.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $395.00 to $296.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $94.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $61.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $129.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $126.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $55.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $99.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $97.00 to $93.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $515.00 to $493.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $305.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €335.00 ($335.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €75.00 ($75.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 355 ($4.22) to GBX 290 ($3.45). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $355.00 to $198.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $156.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $595.00 to $520.00.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $274.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $120.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $166.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $150.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $86.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $305.00 to $265.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $287.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$1.50.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.25 to C$1.50.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$1.50.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$1.90. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $68.00 to $58.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $60.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $25.00.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.50 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $78.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $46.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $41.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $84.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $92.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $112.00 to $100.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.19). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $126.00 to $107.00.

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) was given a C$0.30 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.50.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,800 ($68.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,900 ($58.28) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,420 ($64.46) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $129.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $85.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $47.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $275.00 to $235.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $238.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 229 ($2.72) to GBX 123 ($1.46). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 269 ($3.20) to GBX 232 ($2.76). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $37.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €155.00 ($155.00) to €145.00 ($145.00).

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $56.00.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $50.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$56.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $133.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $82.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $80.00.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $97.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $40.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $11.75. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$43.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $77.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $106.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.00) to €12.00 ($12.00).

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 95 to CHF 86.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$56.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $31.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $54.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $153.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $140.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$2.25 to C$1.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $90.00 to $50.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $50.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $162.00 to $148.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $12.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.25. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $108.00 to $103.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €10.00 ($10.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $218.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $225.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $20.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.75 to C$4.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($310.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $289.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $31.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $55.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $50.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $64.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $191.00.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wise (OTC:WPLCF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 640 ($7.61) to GBX 410 ($4.88).

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $208.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $90.00 to $70.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 555 to CHF 550.

