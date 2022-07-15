Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 15th (AANNF, AAT, ABG, ABMD, ABT, ACAD, ACI, ADI, ADM, AEO)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 15th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €7.60 ($7.60) to €5.00 ($5.00).

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $25.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $195.00.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $134.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $167.00.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,630 ($31.28) to GBX 2,560 ($30.45). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($35.68) to GBX 1,750 ($20.81). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($95.00) to €84.00 ($84.00).

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00).

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.33). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $95.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $99.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $253.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $220.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $185.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC to $195.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $135.00.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $158.00 to $127.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$24.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.11) to GBX 400 ($4.76). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $5.00 to $2.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $12.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $200.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.11) to GBX 870 ($10.35). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($47.57) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 610 ($7.25). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $272.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $59.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $293.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $190.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $194.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($5.95) to GBX 530 ($6.30). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 530 ($6.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $189.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $47.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$114.50 to C$112.50.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$120.00.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $39.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $39.00 to $21.00.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $19.00.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank to C$112.50.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$120.00 to C$96.00.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$120.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$185.00 to C$158.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $93.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$185.00 to C$158.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €59.00 ($59.00) to €46.00 ($46.00).

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $113.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $79.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $59.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $362.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $458.00 to $440.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $435.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $450.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $84.00.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $87.00 to $81.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $400.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $410.00 to $378.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 290 ($3.45). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($3.75) to GBX 240 ($2.85). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $93.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €52.70 ($52.70) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($26.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $60.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.50 ($18.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 23 ($0.27) to GBX 21 ($0.25). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $42.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.50 ($12.50).

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 200 to SEK 165.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.50 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $15.00 to $11.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $270.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $125.00.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $0.75. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $66.00 to $55.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $77.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €44.00 ($44.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $223.00 to $198.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $122.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $145.00 to $135.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $42.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $20.00.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $8.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.10 to $11.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €94.00 ($94.00) to €88.00 ($88.00).

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $421.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $12.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $273.00 to $212.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €67.00 ($67.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,430 ($17.01) to GBX 1,175 ($13.97). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $30.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 109 to SEK 107.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 470 ($5.59) to GBX 380 ($4.52). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $290.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $40.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $195.00.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $183.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $15.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $154.00 to $153.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $162.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $125.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $65.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $375.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $437.00 to $344.00.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 790 ($9.40). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $28.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €92.00 ($92.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($120.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $20.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $50.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $325.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $24.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$27.50.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$27.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $222.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $19.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $460.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $612.00 to $448.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $395.00 to $296.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $94.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $61.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $129.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $126.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $55.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $108.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $99.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $97.00 to $93.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $515.00 to $493.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $305.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €335.00 ($335.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €75.00 ($75.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 355 ($4.22) to GBX 290 ($3.45). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $355.00 to $198.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $156.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $595.00 to $520.00.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $274.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $120.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $166.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $150.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $86.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $305.00 to $265.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $287.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$1.50.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.25 to C$1.50.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$1.50.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$1.90. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $68.00 to $58.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $60.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $25.00.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.50 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $78.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $46.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $41.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $84.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $92.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $112.00 to $100.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.19). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $126.00 to $107.00.

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) was given a C$0.30 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.50.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $69.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,800 ($68.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,900 ($58.28) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,420 ($64.46) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $162.00 to $129.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $85.00.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $47.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $275.00 to $235.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $238.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 229 ($2.72) to GBX 123 ($1.46). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 269 ($3.20) to GBX 232 ($2.76). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $37.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from €155.00 ($155.00) to €145.00 ($145.00).

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $56.00.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $50.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$56.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $133.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $82.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $106.00 to $80.00.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $8.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $97.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $40.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $11.75. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$43.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $77.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $106.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $343.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$3.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.00) to €12.00 ($12.00).

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 95 to CHF 86.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$56.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $31.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $54.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $153.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $140.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$2.25 to C$1.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$2.25 to C$1.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $90.00 to $50.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $50.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $162.00 to $148.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $12.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.25. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $108.00 to $103.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €10.00 ($10.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $218.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $225.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $20.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.75 to C$4.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €310.00 ($310.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $289.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $31.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $55.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $50.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $64.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $191.00.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wise (OTC:WPLCF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 640 ($7.61) to GBX 410 ($4.88).

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $208.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $90.00 to $70.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 555 to CHF 550.

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.