Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 15th (ADVM, AJRD, ALB, ASH, CBD, CMCSA, COTY, EME, NKTR, NTAP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 15th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

