Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 15th (ADVM, AJRD, ALB, ASH, CBD, CMCSA, COTY, EME, NKTR, NTAP)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 15th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

