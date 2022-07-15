Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 15th (ADVM, AJRD, ALB, ASH, CBD, CMCSA, COTY, EME, NKTR, NTAP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 15th:
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
