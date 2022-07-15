Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.50 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,883. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.