Evercore ISI Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $106.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

