Evercore ISI Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $301.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $334.00 to $301.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.88.

Shares of ODFL opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.33 and its 200 day moving average is $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

