Evercore ISI Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $236.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.10.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $205.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.