EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 322,171 shares.The stock last traded at $25.65 and had previously closed at $24.79.
EVO Payments Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
About EVO Payments
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.
