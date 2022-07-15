Faheem Hasnain Buys 138,696 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 138,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.09. 182,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,470. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $855.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Several research firms have commented on GOSS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.