FCF Advisors LLC Buys 343 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

