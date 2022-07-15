FCF Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.70 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

