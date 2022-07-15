Fear NFTs (FEAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052141 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024312 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001852 BTC.
About Fear NFTs
Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts.
Buying and Selling Fear NFTs
